Big security lapse, HC should 'haul up' Delhi Police chief: AAP on Rohini courtroom shootout

The shootout inside the crowded Rohini courtroom was a ''big security lapse'' and the high court should take cognizance and ''haul up'' the Delhi Police chief, the Aam Aadmi Party said on Friday.

Delhi BJP leader Neelkant Bakshi, however, said the AAP as a ruling party should maintain ''restrain'' on a sensitive incident like this and avoid playing politics over it.

''Swift action by Delhi Police personnel on the spot prevented any civilian casualties that should be appreciated by the AAP and its leaders,'' he said. Jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi and his two assailants posing as lawyers were killed inside a crowded Rohini courtroom on Friday in a dramatic shootout that also saw the police fire bullets in retaliation, officials said.

Video footage of the incident showed policemen and lawyers rushing out in panic as gunshots rang out inside courtroom number 207.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said ''this is a big security lapse, especially when police already had information that there could have been a gang war''.

''Centre appointed their favourite officer Rakesh Asthana as Delhi's Commissioner by bypassing all rules. High court should take suo motu cognizance and haul up the top cop,'' Bhardwaj alleged. PTI UZM VIT TDS TDS

