Dombivali gang-rape case: Maha govt has failed to curb crimes against women, says Athawale

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-09-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 22:58 IST
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra had failed in curbing crimes against women.

He was speaking to reporters against the backdrop of a 15-year-old girl from Dombivali accusing 33 people of gang-raping her multiple times between January 29 and September 22 this year. The minister was here to meet the girl but failed to do so as she had been discharged from a local hospital.

The Thackeray government has failed to curb such instances and the MVA leaders were more interested in saving their chairs, the Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment said.

The girl should be given a compensation of Rs 20 lakh, Athawale said, adding that his party, RPI (A) has raised Rs 2 lakh for her.

