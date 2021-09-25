Left Menu

More than 100 officials from Tunisia's Islamist Ennahda Party resign amid crisis

Ennahda, the biggest party in parliament, was thrown into crisis after President Kais Saied sacked the government and suspended parliament on July 25. In a statement, 113 senior officials from the party said they had resigned due to wrong choices by Ennahda's leadership, which had led to its isolation and failure to engage in any common front to confront Saied's decisions. Among the resignations are eight lawmakers and several former ministers, including former Minister of Health Abdellatif Mekki.

More than 100 officials from Tunisia's Islamist Ennahda Party resign amid crisis
