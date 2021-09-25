Modi government's programmes guided by Deendayal Upadhyay's principles: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday said the Modi government's policies and programs are guided by the principles espoused by the party's ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay as he paid tributes to him on his 105th birth anniversary. Be it economy or social sector, Upadhyay's mantras of ''integral humanism'' and ''Ayodhya'' have been the driving force of the government's programs, Nadda said in a statement, adding that Modi's emphasis on ''sabs ka Saath, sab ka Vikas'' is guided by this. On the occasion, Nadda also felicitated veteran workers of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the precursor to the BJP, at the party headquarters here. He cited several government programs like Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, direct benefit transfer, Ujjwala scheme, and electrification exercise to say that Upadhyay's idea of empowering the most deprived is at their root.

He asked BJP workers to seek inspiration from his life. The party is observing his birth anniversary at over 10.40 lakh booths across the country, he noted. Nadda called Upadhyay a multifaceted personality who dedicated himself to serving society. His political journey was very short but in such a short span, he played an important role in increasing the strength of Jana Sangh and establishing it as a national party, Nadda said. Upadhyay was also a successful politician, a skilled organizer, and a great thinker, Nadda added.

