AAP extends support to farmers call for Bharat Bandh
The Aam Aadmi Party strongly supports the call for a Bharat Bandh issued by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on September 27, party leader Raghav Chadha said on Saturday.
He said AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has always stood by the farmers against the ''black laws''.
''The Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal have always stood by the farmers against black laws. AAP strongly supports the call for a Bharat Bandh issued by the United Kisan Morcha on September 27,'' Chadha tweeted.
The farmers union said they will observe Bharat Bandh on September 27 against the Centre's three farm laws.
