In all meetings of PM Modi, there was 'suo moto' recognition of concerns that Pakistan nurtured cross-border terrorism: Shringla

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 25-09-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 21:42 IST
In all meetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, beginning with the US leadership, there was a ''suo moto'' recognition of the concerns that Pakistan has both supported and nurtured cross-border terrorism, including in and from Afghanistan, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the 76th session of the UN General Assembly here, Shringla also said that there was a sense that the situation needs to be watched very carefully.

Pakistan’s neighbours, including Afghanistan's previous government and India, and the US have long accused Islamabad of providing safe haven and support to militants.

''In all the meetings the Prime Minister had, beginning with US leadership, there was a suo moto recognition of the concerns that Pakistan represents as a country that has in many senses both supported and nurtured cross-border terrorism, including in Afghanistan and from Afghanistan,” he said.

''There was a sense that the situation needs to be watched very carefully, and that the international community needs to ensure that Pakistan fulfilled its obligation as member of the comity of nations in its basic obligations that it does not in any way work against the detriment of its neighbors or any other country in the world.'' That has been reflected in the “strong statements” both in the bilateral joint statement as well as the joint statement of the Quad Leaders’ Summit, which reflect those sentiments quite significantly, Shringla said.

US Vice President Kamala Harris, during her maiden meeting with Prime Minister Modi, on Thursday ''suo moto'' referred to Pakistan's role in terrorism, saying there were terror groups working in the country and asked Islamabad to take action so that it does not impact on America and India's security, Shringla had said after their meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

