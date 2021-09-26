Former DGP K V Rajagopalan Nair dead passes away

Former Kerala DGP K V Rajagopalan Nair died on Sunday here at his residence due to age-related ailments, family sources said.

He was 83.

Nair is survived by his wife and daughter.

A 1962 batch IPS officer, Nair was the DGP from April 30, 1995 to June 30, 1996. He had also served as chief of the Vigilance and Jail departments. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolences over the demise of the former DGP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)