Left Menu

Former DGP K V Rajagopalan Nair dead passes away

Former Kerala DGP K V Rajagopalan Nair died on Sunday here at his residence due to age-related ailments, family sources said.He was 83.Nair is survived by his wife and daughter.A 1962 batch IPS officer, Nair was the DGP from April 30, 1995 to June 30, 1996. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolences over the demise of the former DGP.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-09-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 12:20 IST
Former DGP K V Rajagopalan Nair dead passes away
  • Country:
  • India

Former Kerala DGP K V Rajagopalan Nair died on Sunday here at his residence due to age-related ailments, family sources said.

He was 83.

Nair is survived by his wife and daughter.

A 1962 batch IPS officer, Nair was the DGP from April 30, 1995 to June 30, 1996. He had also served as chief of the Vigilance and Jail departments. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolences over the demise of the former DGP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021