Punjab Cabinet: Congress MLAs Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Singh Badal among first to take oath as ministers

Congress MLAs Brahm Mohindra and Manpreet Singh Badal were among the first to take oath as ministers on Sunday in the new Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 26-09-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 17:28 IST
Visual from oath-taking ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress MLAs Brahm Mohindra and Manpreet Singh Badal were among the first to take oath as ministers on Sunday in the new Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. The MLAs were administered the oath of office by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at a swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh today.

Congress leader Brahm Mohindra is an MLA from the rural Patiala constituency while Manpreet Singh Badal is an MLA from Bathinda Urban constituency. Apart from Mohindra and Badal, the list of MLAs who took the oath of office as Punjab Cabinet ministers today includes Tript S Bajwa, Sukhbinder Sarkaria, Rana Gurjeet Singh, Aruna Chaudhary, Razia Sultana, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Vijay Inder Singla, Randeep S Nabha, Raj Kumar Verka, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli.

Earlier, sources had informed ANI that four ministers considered as close aides of former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh are likely to be dropped from Channi's new Cabinet and half a dozen of new faces will be introduced. Channi took oath as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

