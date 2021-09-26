Goa BJP chief tests coronavirus positive

Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Sunday said he had tested positive for coronavirus.

“I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself and have sought necessary medical care on doctor's advice, and luckily I am doing fine. Thank you so much for being so supportive,” Tanavade tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)