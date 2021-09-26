Left Menu

Goa BJP chief tests coronavirus positive

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-09-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 21:45 IST
Goa BJP chief tests coronavirus positive
  • Country:
  • India

Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Sunday said he had tested positive for coronavirus.

“I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself and have sought necessary medical care on doctor's advice, and luckily I am doing fine. Thank you so much for being so supportive,” Tanavade tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
HDFC sells part of invoked shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues

HDFC sells part of invoked shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021