Goa BJP chief tests coronavirus positive
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-09-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 21:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Sunday said he had tested positive for coronavirus.
“I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself and have sought necessary medical care on doctor's advice, and luckily I am doing fine. Thank you so much for being so supportive,” Tanavade tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Sadanand Shet
- Goa BJP
- Tanavade
Advertisement
ALSO READ
COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state hit 13-month high
China reports 25 new COVID-19 cases on Sept 10 vs 17 a day earlier
New Zealand COVID-19 cases rise, denting optimism over outbreak
COVID-19 nowhere near 'under control' in US, says Anthony Fauci
Australia's Queensland state warns of possible COVID-19 lockdown