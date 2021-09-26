German vote nearly even for Merkel''s bloc, Social Democrats

Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's bloc in Germany's parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the long-time leader after 16 years in power.

An exit poll for ARD public television put voters' support at 25per cent each for the Social Democrats — for whom outgoing Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz is running for chancellor — and Merkel's center-right bloc under would-be successor Armin Laschet.

Another exit poll for ZDF public television put the Social Democrats ahead by 26per cent to 24per cent. Both put the environmentalist Greens in third place with about 15per cent support.

Putting together the next coalition government for Europe's biggest economy could be a lengthy and complicated process.

