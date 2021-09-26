Left Menu

German vote nearly even for Merkel''s bloc, Social Democrats

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 26-09-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 21:50 IST
German vote nearly even for Merkel''s bloc, Social Democrats
  • Country:
  • Germany

Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's bloc in Germany's parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the long-time leader after 16 years in power.

An exit poll for ARD public television put voters' support at 25per cent each for the Social Democrats — for whom outgoing Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz is running for chancellor — and Merkel's center-right bloc under would-be successor Armin Laschet.

Another exit poll for ZDF public television put the Social Democrats ahead by 26per cent to 24per cent. Both put the environmentalist Greens in third place with about 15per cent support.

Putting together the next coalition government for Europe's biggest economy could be a lengthy and complicated process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
HDFC sells part of invoked shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues

HDFC sells part of invoked shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021