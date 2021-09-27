Left Menu

Former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro to join TMC ahead of polls?

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-09-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 00:05 IST
Former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro to join TMC ahead of polls?
  • Country:
  • India

Former Goa chief minister and incumbent Congress MLA Luizinho Faleiro is likely to join the Trinamool Congress on Monday, sources claimed on Sunday.

The TMC has already announced its plans to contest the next year's Goa Assembly elections.

Amid rumours of him joining the Mamata Banerjee-led party, Faleiro has called a press conference on Monday where he would make an “important announcement.” When contacted, Faleiro refused to clarify whether he is joining the TMC on Monday. “I am in deep meditation. I am reading everything. One thing I will tell you (that) people of Goa are suffering, somebody has to stand up,” he said on Sunday.

“I will offer comments at an appropriate time,” the former chief minister added.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien told PTI on Saturday in Goa that the party will be contesting the upcoming Assembly polls and they were in touch with several local leaders.

He had said that the TMC will announce its chief ministerial candidate soon.

Reacting to the TMC's announcement to contest the polls, the Congress on Sunday issued a statement saying Goans have full faith in the Congress ''which has respected the sentiments and emotions of the people''.

“Goans will never fall prey for political gambles and gimmicks and will never compromise on Goa's identity,” said the statement signed by Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar and Congress Legislative Party president Digambar Kamat. Faleiro was credited with devising strategies and stitching alliances that led to the formation of governments in Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. In 2013, he was chairman of the Karnataka Pradesh Assembly Elections Screening Committee.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Goa, Congress won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House restricting the BJP to 13. However, surprising the Congress, the saffron party allied with regional parties and formed government under the leadership of senior leader Manohar Parrikar.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already thrown its hat in the ring ahead of the polls, with the party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing free power up to 300 units per month and 80% jobs for locals if his party is voted to power during his recent visit to Panaji.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday; Italy reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 3,525 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time...

 Global
3
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India
4
World News Roundup: U.S. border agents briefly detain 14 Mexican soldiers in El Paso; China welcomes Huawei executive home, Trudeau hugs Canadians freed by Beijing and more

World News Roundup: U.S. border agents briefly detain 14 Mexican soldiers in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021