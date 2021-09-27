Siddaramaiah alleges BJP is factory of lies; claims K'taka is ruled by RSS

Calling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as "Taliban" , the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah on Sunday cautioned the people to be careful of the two organisations. Addressing a public event organised Gandhinagar Assembly constituency, the Congress leader also called BJP a is like a factory of lies and said RSS is from Hitler's genealogy.

"BJP is a factory of lies, they only produce and market lies. RSS are from Hitler's genealogy and following the same ideology. They are Taliban," he said, asking people to be careful about them. The Congress legislature party leader alleged, "The BJP can only come to power through back door. BS Yediyurappa brought BJP to power by poaching our MLAs. Now, the BJP has removed him and made Basavaraj Bommai the new chief minister."

He added, "He (Karnataka CM) wears an RSS mask. If the RSS calls themselves patriots, then they should name one leader who laid his life for India's independence." Siddaramaiah further added, "The BJP which earlier had no respect for Gandhiji, Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has suddenly started embracing their ideas."

Siddaramaiah was speaking on the occasion of distributing grocery kits to poor families at Gandhinagar Assembly constituency that was organized by Congress MLA Dinesh Gudu Rao, son of former CM late R Gundu Rao. (ANI)

