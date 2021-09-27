Left Menu

Maha CM calls for providing high-quality service to tourists

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said tourists should be provided high-quality facilities so that they will become brand ambassadors of the state.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 16:39 IST
Maha CM calls for providing high-quality service to tourists
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said tourists should be provided high-quality facilities so that they will become brand ambassadors of the state. He also said if tourists become brand ambassadors there will be no need to appoint a separate brand ambassador for Maharashtra. '''Atithi Devo Bhava' (Guest is God) is our culture and hence, if we make all the facilities available to them even foreign tourists will recommend others to visit Maharashtra,'' Thackeray said while addressing a function commemorating the World Tourism Day. He said the tourism department remained neglected earlier. ''We are now paying attention to tourism as we have understood its importance,'' he said, adding that tourism is the mainstay of revenue for many states and countries. Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray heads the Tourism department in the Shiv Sena-led MVA government. The chief minister said the state cabinet will hold a meeting on Deccan Odyssey, a luxury tourist train. Maharashtra tourism secretary Valsa Nair had requested the CM to conduct such a meeting with a view that tourism in the Konkan belt will get a boost. Giving an example of an unfinished Sagrada Familia monument in Barcelona city of Spain, Thackeray stressed the need to carve a modern cave in Maharashtra like the iconic Ellora caves carved in a single rock.

Thackeray said the tourism industry faced a major setback due to the lockdown, but he praised the state tourism department for bringing new policies, schemes, and generating employment.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Balsaheb Thorat, Aaditya Thackeray and others attended the programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021