Mayor suspends 17 AAP members for alleged misconduct in EDMC House: Official
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 18:17 IST
- Country:
- India
East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Monday suspended 17 AAP members of the EDMC for 15 days for allegedly creating ruckus and indulging in misconduct during the proceedings of the House, officials said.
The 17 members also include nominated members of the opposition party, they said.
The issue that led to chaotic scenes in the EDMC House is related to a temple in east Delhi.
The EDMC House, ruled by the BJP, currently has 64 members.
Civic elections are due next year.
