Left Menu

Purola MLA Rajkumar resigns from Uttarakhand Assembly

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 27-09-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 18:18 IST
Purola MLA Rajkumar resigns from Uttarakhand Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

Purola MLA Rajkumar, who recently quit the Congress to join the BJP, on Monday resigned from the membership of the Uttarakhand Assembly. The Congress was demanding his disqualification as a member of the House under the anti-defection law.

Announcing Rajkumar's resignation, Speaker Premchand Aggarwal said now that the MLA has resigned voluntarily, the question of his disqualification under the anti-defection law does not arise.

Rajkumar had won the Purola seat on a Congress ticket in 2017 but joined the BJP in the presence of senior party leaders in Delhi earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021