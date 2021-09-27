Purola MLA Rajkumar resigns from Uttarakhand Assembly

Purola MLA Rajkumar, who recently quit the Congress to join the BJP, on Monday resigned from the membership of the Uttarakhand Assembly. The Congress was demanding his disqualification as a member of the House under the anti-defection law.

Announcing Rajkumar's resignation, Speaker Premchand Aggarwal said now that the MLA has resigned voluntarily, the question of his disqualification under the anti-defection law does not arise.

Rajkumar had won the Purola seat on a Congress ticket in 2017 but joined the BJP in the presence of senior party leaders in Delhi earlier this month.

