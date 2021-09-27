DMK's two nominees elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha

The ruling DMK's two nominees, Kanimozhi N V N Somu and K R N Rajeshkumar were on Monday declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha.

With their election, the DMK's strength in the Upper House has gone up to ten from the current eight. The AIADMK's strength is now down to five.

From Tamil Nadu, two vacancies arose in the Upper House following the resignation of AIADMK leaders, K P Munusamy and R Vaithilingam after they won the Assembly polls in May. Kanimozhi, an obstetrician and gynecologist, is the daughter of late party veteran and former Union Minister N V N Somu. She fills the seat vacated by Munusamy and her term would be till April, 2026. The term of Rajeshkumar, the party's in-charge for Namakkal-East District who fills the vacancy caused by Vaithilingam's resignation, would be till June 2022.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat declared them elected uncontested on Monday, the last day for withdrawal of candidature.

Days ago, the two nominations of the Tamil Nadu's governing party alone were found valid and papers filed by three independents were rejected.

On September 9, the Election Commission had announced by-elections to RS seats from Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Separate polls to the two TN seats would have been held on October 4 had there been a contest. The main opposition AIADMK did not field any nominees.

K Srinivasan, Returning Officer and Secretary, TN Legislative Assembly Secretariat handed over the certificate of election to Kanimozhi and Rajeshkumar.

