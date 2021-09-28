Left Menu

Need to build a new India on the basis of women-led development: Smriti Irani

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 12:10 IST
Need to build a new India on the basis of women-led development: Smriti Irani
Smriti Irani Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said there is a need to ensure that a new India is built based on women-led development.

Highlighting various women-focused development programs launched by the Narendra Modi-led government over the last few years, Irani said the prospects for women get better when they are at the fulcrum of governance.

''The Prime Minister says that we have for years initiated programs which are dedicated towards women development, but as we build a new India we need to ensure that it is an India built based on women-led development,'' she said in her address at the Economic Times SDG Summit.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana, 22 crore women, who were earlier unbanked, have now received financial services, Irani stated.

She said under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), over 17 crore women have been benefited.

The minister said over eight crore Indian women have benefitted from clean cooking fuel under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

''Today, I can happily share that over 10 crore families have household toilets, primarily benefiting the women in the family,'' Irani said.

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which benefits over 10 crore families, has predominantly helped women in rural India gain access to better health care facilities, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
3
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021