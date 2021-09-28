By-election to 3 Assembly seats in Meghalaya on Oct 30

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced by-election to three Assembly seats in Meghalaya along with 27 others across the country on October 30, state Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said.

The three seats where the by-poll will be held in Meghalaya are Mawryngkneng, Rajabala, and Mawphlang following the death of the sitting MLAs. - David Nongrum, Azad Zaman and SK Sunn, Kharkongor said.

David Nongrum who was the sitting MLA from Mawryngkneng had died in February, Azad Zaman of Rajabala constituency in March and S K Sunn who represented Mawphlang constituency on September 10. Nongrum and Zaman were Congress MLAs, while Sunn was independent. Counting of votes in the three seats will be held on November 2, the CEO said.

