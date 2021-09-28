Left Menu

By-election to 3 Assembly seats in Meghalaya on Oct 30

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced by-election to three Assembly seats in Meghalaya along with 27 others across the country on October 30, state Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said.The three seats where the by-poll will be held in Meghalaya are Mawryngkneng, Rajabala and Mawphlang following the death of the sitting MLAs.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 28-09-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 15:14 IST
By-election to 3 Assembly seats in Meghalaya on Oct 30
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced by-election to three Assembly seats in Meghalaya along with 27 others across the country on October 30, state Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said.

The three seats where the by-poll will be held in Meghalaya are Mawryngkneng, Rajabala, and Mawphlang following the death of the sitting MLAs. - David Nongrum, Azad Zaman and SK Sunn, Kharkongor said.

David Nongrum who was the sitting MLA from Mawryngkneng had died in February, Azad Zaman of Rajabala constituency in March and S K Sunn who represented Mawphlang constituency on September 10. Nongrum and Zaman were Congress MLAs, while Sunn was independent. Counting of votes in the three seats will be held on November 2, the CEO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
3
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021