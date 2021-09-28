PM an expert in diverting public attention: Raj Cong chief

Dubbing Prime Minister Narendra Modi “an expert in diverting public attention”, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday said visiting construction sites is the work of engineers and not of the prime minister. He made the remark on the PM’s Sunday night visit to the Central Vista project site in New Delhi.

“The PM visited the Central Vista site but that is the work of engineers. He is an expert in diverting public attention,” Dotsra said.

“Instead of making such visits, he should tell what the nation gained from his foreign visits, why is he not holding dialogues with farmers and why the central government is not giving Rajasthan its GST share,” he added.

He said farmers are annoyed with the BJP and there is resentment among them against the central government because of its farm laws.

Dotasra, who is also the school education minister, exuded confidence that the Congress party will win byelections on both Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) and Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) assembly seats. The bypolls for the two seats are to take place on October 30 and counting will be done on November 2.

“The Congress party is fully prepared, our workers are enthusiastic for the bypolls. The Congress party won the panchayat elections and the party will win not only the assembly bypolls but all coming elections,” he told reporters at his residence where a meeting was held to review the preparations for the elections. He said be it farmers or the general public, all are unhappy with the BJP and central government. “The central government is not talking to farmers who have been agitating against the farm laws for months. The inflation is constantly rising but the central government is not bothered,” he said.

“The government of Rajasthan has done an excellent work and presented a model in corona management and introduced schemes like Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme which has benefited people,” he said. Transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has fulfilled 64 per cent of the promises made in the election manifesto and has established 'Ramrajya' in Rajasthan where good governance is being delivered and public welfare works are being done. “The chief minister is himself saying that 64 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto have been completed. The government is working with such transparency. The Modi government should also tell how many promises made to the people of the country have been fulfilled,” he said. He accused the BJP leaders of insulting Lord Rama and Maharana Pratap, the popular Rajput ruler of Mewar, and said the people will give a befitting reply to BJP in bypolls.

Bypolls on these two seats were necessitated after the demise of BJP MLA from Dhariawad Gautam Lal Meena in May and Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar Gajendra Singh Shaktawat in January this year. They died of corona infection. In the house of 200, the ruling Congress at present has 106 MLAs, BJP 71, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) three, CPI(M) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) two each and Rashtriya Lok Dal one, There are 13 independent legislators in the House. Two seats (Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar) are vacant for which bypolls will be held on October 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)