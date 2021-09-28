Left Menu

Bypolls to 2 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka on October 30

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-09-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 15:16 IST
Bypolls to 2 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka on October 30
  • Country:
  • India

Bypolls to two Assembly constituencies in Karnataka -- Sindgi and Hangal -- will be held on October 30, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.

The by-elections have been necessitated as they fell vacant following the death of JD(S) legislator M C Manguli in Sindgi and BJP's C M Udasi in Hangal.

The election notification will be issued on October 1, which also marks the commencement of filing of nominations.

October 8 is the last day for filing of nominations. Scrutiny will take place on October 1, and October 13 is the last day for withdrawal.

Counting of votes will be taken up on November two.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the process of selection of candidates will begin soon, as he expressed confidence about the BJP winning both the seats.

He said in the recently held BJP core committee meeting, discussions took place on appointing observers to both the segments and state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel would take a call on it.

Senior leader Udasi, who had represented Hangal, was a six time MLA, and under his leadership, there was a lot of developmental work in the constituency, while BJP had won Sindgi thrice before losing it to late Manguli of JD(S) in 2018, he pointed out.

To a question about this being the first election under his leadership as the Chief Minister, Bommai said, ''All leaders have faced by-election. We will face it under the leadership of the party.'' PTI KSU RS APR APR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
3
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021