Captain Amarinder Singh leaves for Delhi

Amid various speculations doing rounds over his Delhi visit, Former Punjab Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday arrived at Chandigarh airport to leave for the national capital.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 28-09-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 17:04 IST
Captain Amarinder Singh leaves for Delhi. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Amid various speculations doing rounds over his Delhi visit, Former Punjab Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday arrived at Chandigarh airport to leave for the national capital. Captain Amarinder Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral, however, said that the former is on a personal visit to the national capital.

"Too much being read into Cap Amarinder Singh's visit to Delhi. He's on a personal visit, during which he'll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation," said Thukral in a tweet today. Meanwhile, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi who were in Shimla were also seen at Chandigarh International Airport on their way to New Delhi.

This is Captain Amarinder Singh's first visit to the national capital after his resignation as the Punjab Chief Minister on September 18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

