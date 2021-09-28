After Sidhu's resignation as Punjab Congress chief, Gulzar Inder Chahal resigns from PPCC Treasurer's post

Gulzar Inder Chahal on Tuesday resigned as Treasurer of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) following the resignation of the party's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Chahal who was appointed as the Treasurer of PPCC on September 21, submitted his resignation to the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

"I hereby resign as the Treasurer of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," stated Chahal in his resignation letter. While Sidhu in his letter stated, "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," Sidhu said in his letter after resigning.

Sidhu was appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on July 23. Sidhu's resignation comes just before former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's visit to the national capital, who was visiting Delhi after he resigned on September 18.

The tussle in Punjab Congress escalated in August, the party's central leadership has sought to bury the hatchet by appointing Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Congress chief apparently against the desire of the Chief Minister. (ANI)

