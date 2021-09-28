Ganpati immersions: Shoddy job alleged, action sought against Thane contractor

Thane police on Tuesday said it was conducting a 'primary inquiry' into complaints that a contractor tasked with immersing Ganesh idols in Upvan Lake in the city had not done a proper job.

Ganeshotsav was celebrated across the state from September 10 to 19 this year.

''We have received complaints since Monday that the contractor had not immersed the idols properly and this had hurt the sentiments of people. We are inquiring into the matter and no FIR has been lodged as yet,'' Senior Inspector Sadashiv Nikam of Vartak Nagar police station told PTI.

NCP corporator Shannu Pathan said he has complained to Thane Municipal Corporation chief Vipin Sharma demanding action against the contractor, while BJP leader Sitaram Rane said civic authorities must act quickly on the issue.

TMC officials could not be reached for comment despite several attempts.

