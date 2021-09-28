Left Menu

Wrong time to visit UP, should a ticket for Punjab be arranged: BJP to Priyanka

The BJP on Tuesday took a swipe at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her visit to Uttar Pradesh at a time her party faced a fresh crisis in Punjab.Priyanka Vadra ji, you have come to UP at a wrong time.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-09-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 20:55 IST
Wrong time to visit UP, should a ticket for Punjab be arranged: BJP to Priyanka
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Tuesday took a swipe at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her visit to Uttar Pradesh at a time her party faced a fresh crisis in Punjab.

''Priyanka Vadra ji, you have come to UP at a wrong time. It was time to go to Punjab. Should a ticket for Punjab be arranged?'' the Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP tweeted in Hindi.

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, plunging the party into a fresh crisis just months ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Hours later, Razia Sultana, a part of the new 18-member ministry led by Charanjit Singh Channi, too put in her papers, expressing solidarity with the former cricketer.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi arrived here on Monday on a five-day visit to review and discuss the party's preparedness for next year's assembly elections in the state.

This is her second visit to the state this month.

Uttar Pradesh goes to assembly polls early next year, along with Punjab and some other states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021