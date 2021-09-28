Wrong time to visit UP, should a ticket for Punjab be arranged: BJP to Priyanka

The BJP on Tuesday took a swipe at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her visit to Uttar Pradesh at a time her party faced a fresh crisis in Punjab.

''Priyanka Vadra ji, you have come to UP at a wrong time. It was time to go to Punjab. Should a ticket for Punjab be arranged?'' the Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP tweeted in Hindi.

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, plunging the party into a fresh crisis just months ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Hours later, Razia Sultana, a part of the new 18-member ministry led by Charanjit Singh Channi, too put in her papers, expressing solidarity with the former cricketer.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi arrived here on Monday on a five-day visit to review and discuss the party's preparedness for next year's assembly elections in the state.

This is her second visit to the state this month.

Uttar Pradesh goes to assembly polls early next year, along with Punjab and some other states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)