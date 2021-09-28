Punjab CM pays floral tributes to Bhagat Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday paid floral tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh here and said his every action will be guided by his ideals.

The chief minister, accompanied by Punjab Speaker Rana K P Singh, Cabinet Ministers Rana Gurjit Singh and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, paid tributes to the freedom fighter on his birth anniversary.

They also visited the ancestral house of Bhagat Singh. Before entering the house, the CM bowed his head in reverence at the entrance of the ancestral house of the martyr. ''Blessed is the land which has given birth to a great leader like Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh. I'm extremely happy to smear the soil of this sacred land on my forehead,'' wrote an emotionally surcharged CM in the visitor's book, an official statement said. Channi vowed that as the chief minister of the state, his every action will be guided by ideals of Bhagat Singh.

Channi said he will leave no stone unturned for realising dreams of Bhagat Singh.

Channi said the nation will always be indebted to the martyr, who sacrificed his life at a young age of 23. The chief minister said the martyrdom of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at a young age had motivated the youth to join national freedom struggle, thereby, leading to the independence of the country.

He said Bhagat Singh will remain a source of inspiration for the millions of the youth and called them to follow the footsteps of Bhagat Singh.

