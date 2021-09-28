Left Menu

PM chairs meeting of Council of Ministers; Shekhawat, Goyal make presentations on project execution

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 22:28 IST
PM chairs meeting of Council of Ministers; Shekhawat, Goyal make presentations on project execution
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers wherein presentations were made on focussed implementation and monitoring of various projects.

Sources aware of the development said Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Piyush Goyal made the presentations on focussed implementation of projects, policies and government announcements.

The presentations were followed by a sort of freewheeling discussion on how the implementation of various projects and government schemes can be further improved and speeded up.

This was the fourth meeting of the Union Council of Ministers since its reshuffle and expansion on July 7.

During the previous meeting on September 14, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan made presentations on efficiency and time management.

After the September 14 meeting, sources had said it was kind of a 'chintan shivir' (brainstorming session) and that more such sessions would be held for further improving governance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021