PM chairs meeting of Council of Ministers; Shekhawat, Goyal make presentations on project execution
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers wherein presentations were made on focussed implementation and monitoring of various projects.
Sources aware of the development said Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Piyush Goyal made the presentations on focussed implementation of projects, policies and government announcements.
The presentations were followed by a sort of freewheeling discussion on how the implementation of various projects and government schemes can be further improved and speeded up.
This was the fourth meeting of the Union Council of Ministers since its reshuffle and expansion on July 7.
During the previous meeting on September 14, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan made presentations on efficiency and time management.
After the September 14 meeting, sources had said it was kind of a 'chintan shivir' (brainstorming session) and that more such sessions would be held for further improving governance.
