Wrong time to visit UP, should a ticket to Punjab be arranged: BJP to Priyanka

The BJP on Tuesday took a swipe at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her visit to Uttar Pradesh at a time her party faced a fresh crisis in Punjab, and mockingly asked whether it should arrange a ticket to Punjab for her.

''Priyanka Vadra ji, you have come to UP at a wrong time. It was time to go to Punjab. Should a ticket to Punjab be arranged?'' the Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP tweeted in Hindi.

The tweet came hours after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, plunging the party into a fresh crisis just months ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu, however, said he will continue to serve the party.

Hours later, Razia Sultana, a part of the new 18-member ministry led by Charanjit Singh Channi, too put in her papers, expressing solidarity with the former cricketer.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi arrived here on Monday on a five-day visit to review and discuss the party's preparedness for next year's assembly elections in the state.

This is her second visit to the state this month.

Uttar Pradesh goes to assembly polls early next year, along with Punjab and some other states. Reacting to the BJP tweet, Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh told PTI, ''The tweet made by the BJP shows its mentality. Priyanka Gandhi ji is the party's in-charge of UP, and the language used by the BJP does not go well in a democracy.'' PTI NAV SMN SMN

