Biden: Congress must pass infrastructure bill, 'Build Back Better' agenda
President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged U.S. lawmakers to pass both the infrastructure bill that has drawn support from Democrats and Republicans as well as legislation supporting his Build Back Better agenda, saying voters elected Democrats to act. "The American people sent a clear message at the polls last November. We need to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and my Build Back Better Agenda," he wrote in a post on Twitter.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 23:00 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged U.S. lawmakers to pass both the infrastructure bill that has drawn support from Democrats and Republicans as well as legislation supporting his Build Back Better agenda, saying voters elected Democrats to act.
"The American people sent a clear message at the polls last November. We need to meet this moment and deliver. We need to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and my Build Back Better Agenda," he wrote in a post on Twitter.
