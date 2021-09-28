BJP leader hits out at Sidhu, says he is hungry for post of CM
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tarun Chugh on Tuesday targeted Navjot Singh Sidhu over his resignation as Punjab Congress chief and alleged that he is unable to bear that a person from Scheduled Caste community has become Chief Minister of Punjab.
- Country:
- India
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tarun Chugh on Tuesday targeted Navjot Singh Sidhu over his resignation as Punjab Congress chief and alleged that he is unable to bear that a person from Scheduled Caste community has become Chief Minister of Punjab. He alleged that Sidhu is "hungry" for the post of Chief Minister.
"Why can't a Scheduled caste person take decisions regarding formation of the cabinet. Navjot Singh Sidhu is hungry for the post of Chief Minister. He is not able to bear that a person from SC community has become a Chief Minister. Who will get which department, Sidhu will decide? Why?" he asked. Earlier today, in a surprise development, Sidhu resigned as the chief of the Punjab Unit of Congress. He was appointed PCC chief in July
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday allocated portfolios to new ministers of his cabinet. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
AAP's Raghav Chaddha calls Navjot Singh Sidhu 'Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics'
Navjot Singh Sadhu lashes out at Sukhbir Badal, calls him 'creator, defender of black farm laws'
AAP's Raghav Chaddha calls Navjot Singh Sidhu 'Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics'
Rakhi Sawant slams AAP MLA after comparison with Navjot Singh Sidhu
Punjab Congress stands with farm unions' demand for Bharat Bandh: Navjot Singh Sidhu