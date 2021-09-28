Left Menu

BJP leader hits out at Sidhu, says he is hungry for post of CM

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tarun Chugh on Tuesday targeted Navjot Singh Sidhu over his resignation as Punjab Congress chief and alleged that he is unable to bear that a person from Scheduled Caste community has become Chief Minister of Punjab.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 23:44 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Tarun Chugh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tarun Chugh on Tuesday targeted Navjot Singh Sidhu over his resignation as Punjab Congress chief and alleged that he is unable to bear that a person from Scheduled Caste community has become Chief Minister of Punjab. He alleged that Sidhu is "hungry" for the post of Chief Minister.

"Why can't a Scheduled caste person take decisions regarding formation of the cabinet. Navjot Singh Sidhu is hungry for the post of Chief Minister. He is not able to bear that a person from SC community has become a Chief Minister. Who will get which department, Sidhu will decide? Why?" he asked. Earlier today, in a surprise development, Sidhu resigned as the chief of the Punjab Unit of Congress. He was appointed PCC chief in July

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday allocated portfolios to new ministers of his cabinet. (ANI)

