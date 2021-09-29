Left Menu

Obama holds groundbreaking ceremony for presidential center in Chicago

Former President Barack Obama presided on Tuesday over a ceremonial groundbreaking at the future Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, saying he hopes the facility will be a hub of global civic activism. Construction of the $700 million center, blocks from the University of Chicago on the city's South Side, began in August despite opposition from local activists.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2021 05:05 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 05:05 IST
Obama holds groundbreaking ceremony for presidential center in Chicago

Former President Barack Obama presided on Tuesday over a ceremonial groundbreaking at the future Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, saying he hopes the facility will be a hub of global civic activism.

Construction of the $700 million center, blocks from the University of Chicago on the city's South Side, began in August despite opposition from local activists. Donations to the Obama Foundation are paying for the project. Due to be completed in 2025, it will house a museum of artifacts from Obama's 2009-2017 presidency and be a public gathering space for cultural and educational events. The Democrat made history as the first Black U.S. president.

"We are about to break ground on the world's premier institution for developing civic leaders across fields, across disciplines and, yes, across the political spectrum," said Obama, 60, who once worked as a community organizer in Chicago. After his remarks, Obama, his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot dug into the construction site ground with shovels and gently tossed dirt.

Obama started his political life in Chicago. The former first couple met there, their two daughters were born in the city and he taught law at the University of Chicago. He also represented part of the city's South Side in the Illinois state Senate before being elected to the U.S. Senate and then the White House. "Chicago is where everything most precious to me begins," he said.

Environmental activists have opposed the project on the 19.3-acre (8-hectare) site, steps from Lake Michigan. A group known as Protect Our Parks along with others sued in federal court in Chicago in April, claiming the center's construction violates the National Environmental Policy Act. In August, the court denied an emergency motion to halt the project.

Another group, known as the Obama Community Benefits Agreement Coalition, also opposes the project, saying the site will displace neighborhood residents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global
4
Amazon Connect gets three new capabilities including voice ID authentication

Amazon Connect gets three new capabilities including voice ID authentication

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021