Japan PM contenders Kishida, Kono to face off in ruling party leadership runoff

Fumio Kishida and Taro Kono, the top contenders to become Japan's next prime minister, will compete in a runoff in a ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership vote on Wednesday after neither obtained a majority in an initial four-way vote.

The winner of the party poll to succeed unpopular Prime Minister Yasuhide Suga, who is not seeking re-election after just one year in office, is almost certain to become premier because of the its majority in parliament's lower house.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)