Japan PM contenders Kishida, Kono to face off in ruling party leadership runoff
Fumio Kishida and Taro Kono, the top contenders to become Japan's next prime minister, will compete in a runoff in a ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership vote on Wednesday after neither obtained a majority in an initial four-way vote.
The winner of the party poll to succeed unpopular Prime Minister Yasuhide Suga, who is not seeking re-election after just one year in office, is almost certain to become premier because of the its majority in parliament's lower house.
