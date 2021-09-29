Left Menu

Japan PM contenders Kishida, Kono to face off in ruling party leadership runoff

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-09-2021 11:16 IST
Fumio Kishida and Taro Kono, the top contenders to become Japan's next prime minister, will compete in a runoff in a ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership vote on Wednesday after neither obtained a majority in an initial four-way vote.

The winner of the party poll to succeed unpopular Prime Minister Yasuhide Suga, who is not seeking re-election after just one year in office, is almost certain to become premier because of the its majority in parliament's lower house.

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

