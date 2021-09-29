Uzbekistan invites Election Commission of India representatives ahead of presidential election

By Ashoke Raj Ahead of the presidential election in Uzbekistan, the country invited representatives of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to observe the poll proceedings.

The presidential election in Uzbekistan is scheduled to be held on October 24. The Ambassador of Uzbekistan to India, Dilshod Akhatov, on Wednesday confirmed the development to ANI.

"On September 15, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights opened an election observation Mission for the 24 October presidential election in Uzbekistan. Moreover, number of international observers from different countries including India will be attending in upcoming elections. In particular, we are expecting participation of the delegation from the Election commission of India." Uzbekistan envoy told ANI. The campaigning for the presidential election started in Uzbekistan on September 20.

On 14 September, Uzbekistan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has registered five candidates nominated by the country's five political parties for the upcoming polls. The current Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was also nominated as a candidate by the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan earlier this month.

Other presidential candidates include Bakhrom Abdukhalimov from the Adolat (Justice) Social Democratic Party; Alisher Kadirov from Milliy Tiklanish (National Revival); and Narzullo Oblomuradov from the Ecological Parties. The only female candidate, Maksuda Varisova, is from the People's Democratic Party.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is currently on a visit to various places in the Namangan, Andijan and Fergana regions for his election campaign. The current president's pre-election program consists of ten priority areas, covering, in particular, the issues of building a new economy based on science and innovation.

"Reducing poverty through active entrepreneurship and targeted financial support, increasing efficiency in agriculture, improving the quality of education, strengthening public health, balanced development of the regions, the formation of a people-centred government, ensuring the rule of justice and law, implementing an open and pragmatic foreign policy, developing culture and enhancing spirituality, are some of the main issued raised," the Uzbekistan Embassy in Delhi said. According to the election laws of Uzbekistan, "The President is elected for a five-year term. Candidates are nominated only by registered political parties and should be at least 35 years old, fluent in the state language, permanently residing in the territory of Uzbekistan for at least ten years," the embassy added.

Till now, all presidential candidates have already held meetings with the voters of different regions of Uzbekistan, including Karakalpakstan, Khorezm, Samarkand, Namangan and other regions. (ANI)

