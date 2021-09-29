Punjab Congress working president Pawan Goel meets Sidhu

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) working president Pawan Goel on Wednesday arrived at Navjot Singh Sidhu's residence, who tendered his resignation as PPCC chief on Tuesday, to meet him. Goel, who was accompanied by Congress MLA Inderjeet Singh, refused to comment on any of the questions asked by the media persons here.

Speaking to media persons here, Singh said, "I hope that the party leadership in Delhi will be resolving this issue with a positive attitude. We are here to discuss for the betterment of the Congress." Meanwhile, Punjab MLA Sukhwinder Singh Kaka Kamboj termed Sidhu's resignation as PPCC chief 'no less than a betrayal'.

Speaking to ANI, Kamboj said: "Sidhu was chosen over Sunil Jakhar, who worked all his life for Congress. If he (Sidhu) is still not happy, then he can never be happy. The situation in Punjab is a bit disturbing. Gandhi family posed a lot of faith in him and then he did this." "One man leaving or joining the party does not affect our prospects to win the election. Congress will form the government again. What he did is no less than betrayal," he added.

Earlier in the day, Sidhu took to Twitter to share a message where he stated that he cannot compromise with his ethics, moral authority and pointed out that he did not want a "repeat of a system of tainted leaders and officers in the state". "I cannot compromise with my ethics, moral authority. What I witness is a compromise with issues, agenda in Punjab. I cannot misguide high command nor can I let them be misguided," he said.

Sidhu had tendered his resignation as Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday. Sidhu is reportedly upset over the bureaucratic setup and his commands not being followed after Cabinet expansion in Punjab.

Sidhu was appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on July 23 following months of turmoil in the state Congress unit. Sidhu's resignation as state party chief has intensified the crisis in the Punjab Congress and triggered discussions and deliberations in the party. A minister and three Congress leaders, considered close to him, stepped down from their posts delivering.

This comes as a big blow to the Congress high command that was hoping to resolve the turmoil in the Congress unit of Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections early next year. After the tussle in Punjab Congress between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh escalated in August, the party had appointing Sidhu as the Congress chief apparently against the wishes of the Chief Minister. (ANI)

