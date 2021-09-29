Norway's Socialists pull out of talks to form majority government

Norway's Socialist Left party said on Wednesday it had pulled out of talks to form a majority government coalition, likely leading to the formation of a minority center-left government. Labour, the Centre Party, and the Socialists won a majority of seats in Norway's election for parliament on Sept. 13, but failed to bridge disagreements over the environment and wealth distribution during exploratory talks this week.

"We do not believe we can find a political platform ... to have an aggressive enough climate policy," Socialist Left leader Audun Lysbakken told reporters. Labour leader Jonas Gahr Stoere, who is expected to become Norway's next prime minister https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/winner-norways-election-is-wealthy-champion-common-people-2021-09-13, had argued that a majority government would give the greatest degree of predictability for the country.

Minority governments are common in Norway however, and incumbent Prime Minister Erna Solberg of the Conservatives has ruled in a minority for most of her eight years in power. Solberg has said she will step down as soon as Stoere is ready to take power, with mid-October seen as the most likely timing of a transfer of power.

