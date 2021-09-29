Left Menu

Sidhu's resignation a challenge to Congress high command, says party MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Amritsar Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Wednesday claimed that the former Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has given a challenge to the party high command by his resignation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 18:25 IST
Sidhu's resignation a challenge to Congress high command, says party MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla
Amritsar Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amritsar Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Wednesday claimed that the former Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has given a challenge to the party high command by his resignation. Speaking to ANI, Aujla said, "Navjot Singh Sidhu resignation is a challenge to the party high command because most of his demands were being fulfilled by the party."

"Most of the things happened as per his demands, but this is very upsetting that Sidhu has resigned when the party has given him such a big responsibility. He should have carried it on," he added further. He also said that Sidhu should have discussed with the senior leaders like Bajwa, Dulloh and others if something went wrong in the party. "He also could have spoken to the state chief minister or any other senior leaders of the Congress party. I don't think that Channi would ever refuse his advice," Aujla said.

Amritsar Congress MP also said that the party high command gave him chance to become the Punjab Congress Chief (PCC), so he should not have resigned like this. "Before resigning from the position, Sidhu should have discussed it with the senior leaders of the party," he said. Sidhu's move has upset the party high command and the resignation has not been accepted by the party yet.

Bawa Henry, Congress MLA from Jalandhar North, said, "Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation has not been accepted, the matter will be resolved soon." Sources said that the party has given time to Sidhu to rethink about his resignation, if he does not agree, then strict action can be taken against him.

There was a spate of resignations after Sidhu quit. A minister and three Congress leaders, considered close to him also stepped down from their posts delivering on the same day. This has come as a big blow to the Congress high command that was hoping to resolve the turmoil in the Congress unit of Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections early next year.

After the tussle in Punjab Congress between Sidhu and captain Amarinder Singh escalated in August, the party had appointing Sidhu as the Congress chief apparently against the wishes of the Chief Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021