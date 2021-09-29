Himanta visits erosion-hit areas in northern Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited erosion-hit areas in Biswanath district and instructed officials concerned to implement permanent solutions to the perennial problem.

On the first of his three-day tour of northern and upper Assam, Sarma visited areas affected by erosion caused by the Brahmaputra, an official release said.

He asked Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Syedain Abbasi to take durable measures using geo-bag sloping for embankments to give permanent succour to flood and erosion affected people.

Responding to the request of local people, he said that a high school will be constructed at Batiamari and the Monabari Road will be repaired and renamed after freedom fighter Kanaklata Baruah.

Sarma visited the under-construction Ghahigaon stadium at Gohpur and asked authorities concerned to complete the work by March next year. He also inspected an Anganwadi centre at Behali and spent some time with children, it said.

The chief minister also met the family members of freedom fighters Kanaklata Baruah, Mukunda Kakoti and Rampati Rajkhowa, and assured them all help from the government.

