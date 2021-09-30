Will sort out issues with Sidhu in two days: Pargat Singh

As the Punjab Congress crisis deepened with the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as its president, Pargat Singh, a close confidant of Sidhu and cabinet minister, told ANI on Thursday that the state Congress will resolve the issue with Sidhu in a couple of days. "We will try to address the issues raised by Navjot Singh Sidhu and will find a solution in the next couple of days," Singh said adding that the government and the party will work together and find an amicable solution.

Meanwhile, he rejected the allegation of Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal of tainted ministers and officials in the new government. He said, "We don't need to take Kejriwal's advice. We will work in the best interests of Punjab... Our fight is over several issues. It's not focused on a particular personality."

Sidhu had tendered his resignation as Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday. He was reportedly upset over the bureaucratic setup and his commands not being followed after Cabinet expansion in Punjab. Sidhu's resignation as state party chief has intensified the crisis in the Punjab Congress. A minister and three Congress leaders, considered close to him, stepped down from their posts.

This comes as a big blow to the Congress that was hoping to resolve the turmoil in the Congress unit of Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections early next year. After the tussle in Punjab Congress between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh escalated in August, the party had appointing Sidhu as the Congress chief apparently against the wishes of the Chief Minister. (ANI)

