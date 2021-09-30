Japan's Kishida moves to appoint Aso as ruling party vice president - Jiji
Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 16:52 IST
Japan's presumptive next prime minister, Fumio Kishida, has started making arrangements to appoint Taro Aso as the ruling party's vice president, Jiji news agency reported on Thursday.
Aso, himself a former prime minister, has served as Japan's deputy premier and finance minister since December 2012.
