Biden will remain engaged on reconciliation talks over weekend if needed - Psaki
U.S. President Joe Biden will remain engaged in negotiations over his proposed $3.5 trillion spending bill over the weekend if necessary, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.
