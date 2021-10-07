Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-10-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 22:35 IST
Will win Dhariawad, Vallabhnagar bypolls with huge margin: Ajay Maken in Jaipur
Congress general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken on Thursday exuded confidence of winning the bypolls in the Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and the Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) assembly constituencies with a huge margin.

People are seeing what is happening in the country under the BJP, and they will give a befitting reply for that in the bypolls, he said.

''I believe that we will get more votes in both the assembly constituencies as compared to the 2018 elections,'' Maken told reporters at the Jaipur airport after arriving from Delhi.

An attack on farmers is an attack on democracy, and people will give a befitting reply to the BJP, he added.

Maken was received by Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders at the airport.

Maken and Dotasra will visit both the constituencies on Friday with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and will accompany the party's candidates while filing nominations.

The bypolls have been necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar Gajendra Singh Shaktawat and BJP MLA from Dhariawad Gautam Lal Meena.

The Congress has given tickets to Shaktawat's wife Preeti Shaktawat in Vallabhnagar and to Nagraj Meena in Dhariawad.

Friday is the last day for filing nominations.

Polling will take place on October 30, and counting of votes will be held on November 2. PTI SDA IJT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

