BJP workers tried to attack me in UP’s Jalalpur, says Sanjay Singh

AAP Rajya Sabha MP and partys Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh on Monday alleged that BJP workers tried to attack him in Jalalpur in Ambedkar Nagar district and threw black ink on the national flag.When I reached Jalalpur to hold a meeting on 300 units of free electricity, BJP workers also reached there and showed me black flags.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-10-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 19:56 IST
AAP Rajya Sabha MP and party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh on Monday alleged that BJP workers tried to attack him in Jalalpur in Ambedkar Nagar district and threw black ink on the national flag.

''When I reached Jalalpur to hold a meeting on 300 units of free electricity, BJP workers also reached there and showed me black flags. But (CM Yogi) Adityanathji sent more people as BJP is very weak and afraid of AAP, due to which it was involved in such a cowardice practice,'' Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

''This is the reality of the BJP. They show black flags in front of tiranga (tricolour). Why BJPites hate tiranga,'' he asked in a separate tweet.

He also alleged that black ink was thrown on the national flag.

''Adityanatji, apologise to the people of the country, your worker has thrown black ink on tiranga, the pride of India. Attack me but don't insult the tricolour. The tricolour is being insulted and your police remain a mute spectator,'' he said.

Police was not available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

