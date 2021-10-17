Left Menu

Ceasefire in Central African Republic a ‘critical step’: UN chief

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has welcomed the declaration of a unilateral ceasefire in the Central African Republic (CAR), his spokesperson said on Saturday.

UN News | Updated: 17-10-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 00:02 IST
Ceasefire in Central African Republic a ‘critical step’: UN chief
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has welcomed the declaration of a unilateral ceasefire in the Central African Republic (CAR), his spokesperson said on Saturday.

President Faustin Archange Touadéra on Friday announced the accord with armed groups, stating that he hoped it would lead to dialogue and greater protection of civilians, according to media reports.

The Secretary-General commended the development, describing it as a “critical step” which is in line with a roadmap for peace adopted in September by the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, an intergovernmental organization of 12 African countries.

Some leaders of the main rebel alliance, the CPC, have reportedly welcomed the ceasefire.

The CAR has faced cycles of rebel violence since the 2013 ouster of former leader François Bozize, and despite the signing of an agreement between the Government and 14 armed groups two years ago.

A UN mission, known by the French acronym MINUSCA, has been in the country since 2014 with a mandate to protect civilians and support peace processes.

Respect the ceasefire

“The Secretary-General calls on all the other parties to immediately respect this ceasefire and renew efforts to advance the implementation of the 2019 Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation,” the statement said.

He further called for the sides to engage constructively through an inclusive political dialogue.

The UN chief reiterated his commitment to continue mobilizing international support for the Government and people of the CAR as they pursue peace, reconciliation, and development.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global
4
Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction

Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021