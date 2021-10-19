Left Menu

Thackeray-Pawar meeting: Maharashtra govt trying to protect scamsters, says BJP leader Kirit Somaiya

Former Lok Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday slammed the Maharashtra government alleging that the government is trying to protect the interests of the 'scamsters' in the state.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-10-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 13:48 IST
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Lok Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday slammed the Maharashtra government alleging that the government is trying to protect the interests of the 'scamsters' in the state. Speaking to ANI, Somaiya said, "In the recent meeting held between Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, they are trying to find out ways to protect scamsters. Two dozen ministers in their cabinet are involved in scams. Agencies are trying to investigate. Thackeray and Pawar ji are trying to find out a formula on how to protect them."

Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar, among other leaders, met at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on Monday to discuss issues related to farmers and COVID relaxations. Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil, state deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and state Transport Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab are also taking part in the meeting.

Somaiya also alleged that the Maharashtra government led by NCP and Shiv Sena is trying to protect the vested interests of drug mafias. He said, "Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray have been bribed to speak in interests of drug mafia. So many issues, scams are coming out and 4 leaders namely Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Nawab Malik and Sanjay Raut are trying to protect the drug mafias."

On October 16, Thackeray slammed the BJP-led Central government over the drugs-on-cruise case alleging that the drug haul is being used to defame the state. Addressing an event on Dussehra, Thackeray said, "Is (drugs seizure) only happening in Maharashtra? Drugs worth crores were seized from Mundra Port. Where is this Mundra port situated?" "While your agencies (NCB) were recovering pinch of ganja, our police recovered drugs worth Rs 150 crores. You are only interested to catch celebrities and get pictures clicked," he had added. (ANI)

