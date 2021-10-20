Schumer says he wants deal on social program spending this week
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that he wanted to reach a deal on the Democrats' social program spending this week and that they were moving closer to agreement by all 50 members of the Democratic caucus.
"There was universal agreement in that room that we have to come to an agreement, and we want to get it done this week," he said, referring to a lunch meeting of Senate Democrats.
