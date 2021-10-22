Three-day Central Committee meeting of CPI(M) gets underway in Delhi

The three-day Central Committee meeting of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) got underway in Delhi on Friday and the top of its agenda will be to discuss the party's policy on cooperation with the Congress in the upcoming elections, sources said. They said that the politburo is divided on an alliance with the Congress, with the Kerala faction pushing for a Left-led secular alliance with regional parties against the BJP. On the other hand, West Bengal leaders have said that any alliance without the country's largest Opposition party is impractical, the sources said.

The leaders from Bengal have pointed out that there is a difference between the overall national situation and electoral politics in states.

The Central Committee is likely to discuss the matter and draft a political resolution on the issue for the Party Congress. It will also review the performance of the party in the recent polls and take stock of the dismal show, the sources said.

The 23rd CPI(M) Party Congress will be held in Kannur, Kerala in April 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)