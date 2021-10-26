Sudan's Burhan says he is keeping PM Hamdok at his own home
Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said on Tuesday he was keeping ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok at his own house.
He told a news conference in Khartoum that Hamdok was safe and kept away "for his own safety."
