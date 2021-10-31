Left Menu

J&K NPP accuses BJP of using money, muscle power to break opposition parties

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-10-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 17:04 IST
J&K NPP accuses BJP of using money, muscle power to break opposition parties
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Sunday accused the BJP of using money and muscle power to break opposition parties in the union territory, after several leaders joined the BJP in the past few weeks.

The NPP claimed that it was also being targeted by the BJP and many of its leaders and workers were being seduced or being threatened to quit.

Dozens of prominent leaders, including former National Conference legislators Devender Singh Rana, S S Slathia, Prem Sagar Aziz and Kamal Arora, have joined the BJP along with hundreds of their supporters recently.

''While several opposition leaders are falling in the lap of BJP one by one, it is only a handful of leaders who are putting up a brave fight against the dictatorial and anti-people policies of the present authoritarian regime.

''The BJP is resorting to coercion, threats, intimidation, offers and allurements to break the opposition parties in a bid to establish its monopoly in the political landscape of J&K,” NPP chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh said addressing a rally in Udhampur district.

He said it is astonishing to note the opposition leaders in Jammu are abandoning their respective parties on a regular basis and embracing the BJP which they had termed ''anti-Jammu'' in the past.

Singh claimed that many of his party leaders and workers were being seduced or being threatened to quit the party.

''We will stand with the people through thick and thin and continue to expose the BJP for all its acts of subterfuge and political blasphemy as only a selected few were left on the political turf to oppose BJP,” he said. PTI TAS SMN SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021