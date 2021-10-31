Left Menu

SP-SBSP alliance to change UP politics; underestimating SBSP chief to cost BJP: Iqbal Singh

BJP leader Ram Iqbal Singh on Sunday claimed that the newly-formed alliance between Samajwadi Party and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party has changed the politics of the state, and underestimating SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar will prove to be expensive for the saffron party.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 31-10-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 22:53 IST
BJP leader Ram Iqbal Singh on Sunday claimed that the newly-formed alliance between Samajwadi Party and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party has changed the politics of the state, and “underestimating” SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar will prove to be expensive for the saffron party. Taking another dig at his own party-led central government, he said although the Modi government had assured to double the income of farmers, they are leaving agriculture and committing suicide due to the policies of the ruling dispensation. ''The alliance between Samajwadi Party (SP) and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has changed the politics of Uttar Pradesh. Underestimating the strength of Om Prakash Rajbhar will be the biggest mistake of the BJP. This alliance will have an impact on most of the assembly seats in eastern UP,” Singh told reporters here.

The state will go to polls early next year.

SP and SBSP leaders had recently announced that they would together trounce the BJP in the 2022 elections, and gave the slogan 'Khadera Hobe', a call to ''drive out'' the BJP from the state.

The slogan is on the lines of 'Khela Hobe' (game on), which was coined by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress for the West Bengal assembly polls that saw the party defeat the BJP and storm back to power for a third consecutive term.

The SBSP, the main constituent of the 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha', and the SP will hold eight rallies in the state in November. PTI CORR NAV SRY

