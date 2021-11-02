Left Menu

MP Bypolls: BJP leads in Raigaon Assembly constituency

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Pratima Bagari is leading with 6,023 votes against Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Kalpana Verma who has secured 5,754 votes in Madhya Pradesh's Raigaon constituency, as per initial trends.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 02-11-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 10:21 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Pratima Bagari is leading with 6,023 votes against Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Kalpana Verma who has secured 5,754 votes in Madhya Pradesh's Raigaon constituency, as per initial trends. According to Election Commission data at 9.50 am on Tuesday, independent candidate Ram Naresh has secured 132 votes while the other independent candidates Ramgareev Chaudhary, Rajesh Kumar Survanshi, Baccha Shisodiya have secured 115, 66 and 45 votes respectively.

Shiv Sena candidate Upendra Dahayat has secured 104 votes, whereas Peoples Party of India (Democratic) candidate Nand Kishor Prajapati and Samajwadi Party candidate Dhirendra Singh Dhiru have secured 38 and 17 votes respectively. As per official data, Rashtriya Krantikari Samajwadi Party candidate Advocate Puspendra Bagari and Sainik Samaj Party candidate Rajabhaiya Kori have secured 13 votes each.

In Madhya Pradesh, the by-polls took place on three assembly constituencies - Prithvipur in Niwari district, Raigaon (SC) in Satna district, Jobat (ST) in Alirajpur district and one Lok Sabha seat - Khandwa on October 30. The results for the bolls will be announced today. (ANI)

