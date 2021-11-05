Left Menu

VP Naidu releases book on life and parliamentary debates of Umar Alisha

Referring to the spiritual outlook of Shri Umar Alisha, the Vice President suggested that religious and spiritual leaders should take the message of ‘service’ to the common people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 15:22 IST
The Vice President said that the empowerment of women is essential for accelerated national progress. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)
The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, today called upon the youth of the country to take inspiration from the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and strive towards a harmonious and inclusive society. He observed that building a society free of all kinds of discrimination is the real tribute to the sacrifices of our freedom fighters.

Shri Naidu was addressing a gathering at the release of a book on the life and parliamentary debates of Shri Umar Alisha, the former pontiff of Sri Viswa Vignana Vidya Adhyatmika Peetham in Visakhapatnam. The Vice President paid rich tributes to Shri Alisha for his contributions during the freedom struggle. Describing him as a humanist, Shri Naidu noted Shri Alisha's efforts in the literary and social sectors as well as for women's empowerment.

Referring to the spiritual outlook of Shri Umar Alisha, the Vice President suggested that religious and spiritual leaders should take the message of 'service' to the common people. It should be conveyed to the people that spirituality and service are not separate, and they essentially seek social welfare, he added.

The Vice President said that the empowerment of women is essential for accelerated national progress. He also underlined the importance of the education of girl children for the economic prosperity of the individual, family and the nation.

Andhra Pradesh State Tourism Minister Shri Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, former pontiff of Sri Viswa Vignana Vidya Adhyatmika Peetham, Shri Umar Alisha, writers, linguists and others participated in the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)

